Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 3
Richardson (shoulder, knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Richardson was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in one of his shoulders prior to Week 2, but the injury didn't stop him from increasing his share of the offensive snaps from 71 percent in the season opener to 92 percent last Sunday. He proceeded to pick up a knee issue this week, resulting in a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen. No matter, he'll tough both of them out against a Packers secondary sans top cornerback Kevin King (groin).
