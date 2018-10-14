Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 6
Richardson (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Richardson leads all Redskins wide receiver in offensive snap share this season, and he won't be bothered Sunday by Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), who were both deemed inactive. On the season, Richardson hasn't been targeted more than six times in a given game, but that number is a reasonable floor with the aforementioned teammates in street clothes.
