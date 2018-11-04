Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 9
Richardson (shoulder/knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Among Richardson's injuries, the Redskins seem to be more worried about his shoulder in the long term. On Friday, coach Jay Gruden told Copeland that Richardson may have his shoulder examined in the offseason, suggesting surgery is a possibility. Such a decision is still months away, though. In the near term, Richardson will look to exploit an Atlanta defense that has allowed 9.3 YPT and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers in seven outings this season.
