Redskins' Paul Richardson: Added to injury report
Richardson (shoulder) was added to the injury report Thursday and doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being listed as a full participant for Thursday's session, Richardson may be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Colts. Another update should be available when the Redskins release their final injury report Friday afternoon. Injuries have already taken a toll on Washington's wideout depth, with Maurice Harris still recovering from a concussion and both Trey Quinn and Cam Sims placed on IR due to ankle injuries.
