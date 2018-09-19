An MRI on Richardson's knee came back clear, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Richardson played through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Sunday's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis, apparently picking up a new injury whle handling a 92 percent snap share and catching four of six targets for 63 yards. He appeared to be limited at Wednesday's practice, going going through position drills without a helmet. An absence for Week 3 against the Packers would open up a spot in three-wide formations for Maurice Harris, assuming he's cleared from the concussion protocol before Sunday. Washington signed Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd on Monday to help with depth.

