Redskins' Paul Richardson: Avoids structural damage to knee
An MRI on Richardson's knee came back clear, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Richardson played through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Sunday's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis, apparently picking up a new injury whle handling a 92 percent snap share and catching four of six targets for 63 yards. He appeared to be limited at Wednesday's practice, going going through position drills without a helmet. An absence for Week 3 against the Packers would open up a spot in three-wide formations for Maurice Harris, assuming he's cleared from the concussion protocol before Sunday. Washington signed Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd on Monday to help with depth.
