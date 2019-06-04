Richardson (shoulder) participated in mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Richardson, who hadn't participated in any spring practices prior to Tuesday, was not expected to be back on the field before training camp after undergoing a shoulder procedure back in November. Given the length of his absence, Richardson will likely be eased back into practice, but it's a good sign that he should be nearing full health by the time training camp rolls around.

