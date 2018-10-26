Redskins' Paul Richardson: Considered questionable
Richardson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Although he may be listed as a limited participant once again, Richardson appeared to be moving without much trouble during Friday's practice. His shoulder is no longer viewed as a major concern, but coach Jay Gruden did mention Thursday that the team needs to see how Richardson's knee responds toe the week of practice. It thus seems quite possible the wideout will come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
