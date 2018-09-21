Richardson (shoulder, knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson was a game-time decision last week when he ended up catching four of six targets for 63 yards while handling a 92 percent snap share in a loss to the Colts. He apparently added a minor knee injury in the process, but it didn't stop him from logging a limited practice Thursday. Though he seems likely to play, Richardson's availability may not be confirmed until Washington releases its inactive list Sunday morning