Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doesn't practice Thursday
Richardson (shoulder/knee) was absent from practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The Redskins' top two wide receivers -- Richardson and Jamison Crowder (swollen ankle) -- have been embedded in rehabilitation rather than practice this week. Coach Jay Gruden was kind enough to call Crowder "day-to-day" Thursday, but Richardson's availability is unclear. The receiving corps as a whole should be monitored, as the next player on the depth chart (Josh Doctson) continues to recover from getting his heel kicked in practice last week. Friday's injury report could provide some clarity, but if snaps open up Maurice Harris would be the primary beneficiary among Washington's remaining wideouts.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Absent for start of practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doubtful to return to Monday's game•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Full practice Friday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Still limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Limited at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...