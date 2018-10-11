Richardson (shoulder/knee) was absent from practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins' top two wide receivers -- Richardson and Jamison Crowder (swollen ankle) -- have been embedded in rehabilitation rather than practice this week. Coach Jay Gruden was kind enough to call Crowder "day-to-day" Thursday, but Richardson's availability is unclear. The receiving corps as a whole should be monitored, as the next player on the depth chart (Josh Doctson) continues to recover from getting his heel kicked in practice last week. Friday's injury report could provide some clarity, but if snaps open up Maurice Harris would be the primary beneficiary among Washington's remaining wideouts.

