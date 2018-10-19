Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doubtful to play this week
Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post relays that after Richardson was re-evaluated Thursday, it was determined that he aggravated his existing knee injury but avoided structural damage. Even so, the speedy wideout didn't practice at all this week and presumably will miss Sunday's game at Dallas. With Jamison Crowder (ankle) officially ruled out, the Redskins may need some contribution from Brian Quick, Michael Floyd and/or Jehu Chesson. Meanwhile, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are essentially locks to handle heavy snap counts.
