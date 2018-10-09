Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doubtful to return to Monday's game
Richardson is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Saints with a knee injury.
Richardson was the Redskins top receiver before exiting, hauling in four-of-five targets for 50 yards. As Monday's game is unfolding into a blowout in favor of New Orleans, there is not much incentive to put the receiver back on the field regardless of the severity of the injury. With Josh Doctson (heel) already out, Brian Quick should see a significant role in the passing game as long as Richardson is absent.
