Redskins' Paul Richardson: Draws seven targets
Richardson caught four of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.
With tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) unavailable, Washington opened the game in a three-wide formation and rarely deviated from that plan. Richardson actually logged fewer snaps (78 percent) than fellow starters Trey Quinn (97 percent) and Terry McLaurin (93 percent), but each player drew either six or seven targets in a game that saw Case Keenum attempt 44 passes. Richardson had the quietest day of the bunch, with Quinn going for 4-33-1 and McLaurin exploding for 5-125-1. While his top-three role appears secure, Richardson is less interesting than his younger teammates for fantasy purposes, heading into a Week 2 matchup with Dallas.
