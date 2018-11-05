Richardson is facing a timeline of 6-to-8 months for his recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Richardson gutted it out for two months in the first season of a five-year contract, but he clearly wasn't the best version of himself while playing with an AC joint injury. The timing should allow for a full recovery before training camp next season, while the 2018 iteration of the Redskins is left to scramble amidst a flurry of injuries. The team will also be missing both starting guards for the rest of the season, and slot receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) hasn't played since Week 5. Moving forward, Week 9 breakout star Maurice Harris may see steady involvement in the offense.