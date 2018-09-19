Redskins' Paul Richardson: Fails to practice
Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Richardson was spotted going through position drills, albeit without a helmet. There has also been some confusion regarding a possible new injury, with the practice report now confirming that Richardson picked up a knee issue since last week. Richardson played through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts, catching four of six targets for 63 yards. Neither injury seems to be serious, but the combination of the two could put his availability in question ahead of Sunday's home game against the Packers.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not dealing with new injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Avoids structural damage to knee•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Productive playing through injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Will be game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.