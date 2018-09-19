Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was spotted going through position drills, albeit without a helmet. There has also been some confusion regarding a possible new injury, with the practice report now confirming that Richardson picked up a knee issue since last week. Richardson played through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts, catching four of six targets for 63 yards. Neither injury seems to be serious, but the combination of the two could put his availability in question ahead of Sunday's home game against the Packers.

