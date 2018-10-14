Richardson (knee) hauled in three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Richardson shed his questionable tag prior to the contest and then made a key fantasy contribution with a three-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter. Richardson still only saw a modest five targets despite the absence of both Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder, so his volume in this offense appears to be relatively locked in regardless of circumstance. Richardson will look to up his numbers against the Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional matchup.