Redskins' Paul Richardson: Fights through injury in Week 6 win
Richardson (knee) hauled in three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Richardson shed his questionable tag prior to the contest and then made a key fantasy contribution with a three-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter. Richardson still only saw a modest five targets despite the absence of both Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder, so his volume in this offense appears to be relatively locked in regardless of circumstance. Richardson will look to up his numbers against the Cowboys in a Week 7 divisional matchup.
