Richardson caught eight of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.

Richardson led the Redskins in all major receiving categories, providing a bright spot in an otherwise bleak offensive performance. The veteran brought Washington within two scores with a two-yard touchdown grab to start the fourth quarter, giving him a trip to the end zone in back-to-back weeks. Although rookie Terry McLaurin has been the main standout among the team's receivers, Richardson sports some decent momentum ahead of Week 4's game at the Giants.