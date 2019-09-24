Redskins' Paul Richardson: Finds end zone again
Richardson caught eight of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 31-15 loss to the Bears.
Richardson led the Redskins in all major receiving categories, providing a bright spot in an otherwise bleak offensive performance. The veteran brought Washington within two scores with a two-yard touchdown grab to start the fourth quarter, giving him a trip to the end zone in back-to-back weeks. Although rookie Terry McLaurin has been the main standout among the team's receivers, Richardson sports some decent momentum ahead of Week 4's game at the Giants.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Finds end zone on three targets•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Draws seven targets•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Overcomes quad injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Returns from quad injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Unlikely for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: On track for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...