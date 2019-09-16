Richardson caught each of his three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Dallas.

Despite playing 87 percent of snaps on offense, Richardson finished fifth on the team in targets, behind Terry McLaurin (nine), Chris Thompson (eight), Trey Quinn (seven) and Vernon Davis (four). A nine-yard touchdown saved his day, but Richardson's target share (12.3 percent) through two games hints at some lean weeks ahead. Washington hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football in Week 3.