Redskins' Paul Richardson: Full practice Friday
Richardson (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Richardson's full session indicates that he will suit up Monday, barring a setback. The fifth-year wideout has battled through a sprained AC joint since Week 1, and now finds himself in a great matchup with a Saints defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league through four games. Richardson has 14 targets through Washington's first three contests, but could be in for a larger share of the passing game if fellow receiver Josh Doctson (heel) is unable to play in Week 5.
