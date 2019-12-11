Play

Richardson (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

This marks Richardson's first practice reps since aggravating a hamstring injury Week 12 against the Lions. Because he was able to handle every rep Wednesday, he appears good to go for the Redskins' Week 15 divisional matchup with the Eagles. In three games with Dwayne Haskins as the team's starting signal-caller, Richardson has managed eight catches (on 11 targets) for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories