Richardson's five-year, $40 million contract with the Redskins includes $12.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $10 million signing bonus, his entire $1.5 million base salary for 2018 and $1 million of his $5 million base salary for 2019, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The contract suggests Richardson will be in Washington for at least two seasons, at which point he'll have collected approximately $17.5 million. He'll provide an element of deep speed for a well-rounded Redskins receiving corps, joining fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis and pass-catching back Chris Thompson (leg). It is fair to wonder if this is the best fit for Richardson, given that new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is known for relying on short passes. Smith did shed the reputation to some extent last season when he produced career-best marks of 11.9 yards per completion and 8.0 yards per attempt while ranking third in the NFL with 13 completions of 40 or more yards. Of course, Richardson isn't Tyreek Hill, and Reed is no Travis Kelce.