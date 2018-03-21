Redskins' Paul Richardson: Gets $10 million bonus
Richardson's five-year, $40 million contract with the Redskins includes $12.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $10 million signing bonus, his entire $1.5 million base salary for 2018 and $1 million of his $5 million base salary for 2019, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The contract suggests Richardson will be in Washington for at least two seasons, at which point he'll have collected approximately $17.5 million. He'll provide an element of deep speed for a well-rounded Redskins receiving corps, joining fellow wideouts Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis and pass-catching back Chris Thompson (leg). It is fair to wonder if this is the best fit for Richardson, given that new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is known for relying on short passes. Smith did shed the reputation to some extent last season when he produced career-best marks of 11.9 yards per completion and 8.0 yards per attempt while ranking third in the NFL with 13 completions of 40 or more yards. Of course, Richardson isn't Tyreek Hill, and Reed is no Travis Kelce.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially inks deal•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Likely joining Redskins•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Ready for new team•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Posts career highs in inconsistent season•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to two catches•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Logs long touchdown in loss•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...