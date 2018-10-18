Redskins' Paul Richardson: Has knee checked out Thursday
Richardson (shoulder/knee), who didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, had his knee evaluated by a doctor Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Among the injuries listed next to his name, Richardson's knee is the more worrisome of the two. Coach Jay Gruden said the Redskins are being "a little cautious" with Richardson, who is dealing with lingering discomfort in the knee, per Keim. Richardson has one more opportunity to make his presence felt in practice this week, at which point the team likely will give him a 'questionable' tag for the fourth time in six games in 2018.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Skips out on practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held out of practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Fights through injury in Week 6 win•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 6•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: One of many game-time decisions•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Doesn't practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...