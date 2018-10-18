Richardson (shoulder/knee), who didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, had his knee evaluated by a doctor Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Among the injuries listed next to his name, Richardson's knee is the more worrisome of the two. Coach Jay Gruden said the Redskins are being "a little cautious" with Richardson, who is dealing with lingering discomfort in the knee, per Keim. Richardson has one more opportunity to make his presence felt in practice this week, at which point the team likely will give him a 'questionable' tag for the fourth time in six games in 2018.