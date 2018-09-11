Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held in check Week 1
Richardson caught four of six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.
Richardson played 77 percent of snaps on offense and finished second on the team in targets, but he struggled to make anything of his opportunities. He should be more efficient Week 2 against a soft Colts secondary, though it may not be a great matchup for Washington's cumulative passing volume.
