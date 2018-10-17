Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held out of practice
Richardson (knee/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Richardson was also held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday last week, eventually returning Friday as a limited participant. He went on to handle his usual workload in a 23-17 win over Carolina, catching three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown while playing 74 percent of the snaps on offense. Listed with the same pair of injuries this week, Richardson should be fine for Sunday's game against Dallas so long as he practices in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday.
