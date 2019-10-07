Richardson caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.

Richardson played 86 percent of snaps on offense, putting him at 80 percent or higher for a fifth time in as many games. The playing time hasn't translated to production apart from Week 3 (8-83-1), with the 27-year-old wideout otherwise finishing every game with four or fewer catches and no more than 36 yards. A coaching change from Jay Gruden to Bill Callahan isn't likely to help, as Callahan may try to emphasize the running game.