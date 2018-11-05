Richardson caught two of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta.

Richardson, Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis each accounted for either six or seven looks among 46 Alex Smith pass attempts, while Maurice Harris caught 10 of 12 targets for 124 yards. Richardson has now drawn either five or six targets in all but one of his appearances this season, maintaining a reasonable level of involvement while playing through a shoulder injury that may eventually require surgery. He's yet to take advantage with a big stat line, but there is some cause for optimism in the form of a Week 10 matchup against the leaky Tampa Bay defense. Of course, the emergence of Harris does open up the possibility of Richardson losing some snaps if/when Jamison Crowder (ankle) is finally ready to play.