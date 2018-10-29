Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 34 yards
Richardson caught two of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Listed as questionable with shoulder and knee injuries, Richardson got the start and handled his usual workload. He's yet to see more than six targets in a game this season, with Adrian Peterson shouldering the load in what has unexpectedly become a run-first offense. Richardson does get a gorgeous matchup with the pitiful Atlanta defense Week 9.
