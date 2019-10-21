Richardson finished without a catch on one target in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.

Facing a tough defense in steady rain, Case Keenum attempted just 12 passes, with no one player seeing more than three targets. Richardson played 75 percent of snaps, bringing him to four consecutive weeks with at least 35 snap on offense and no more than 14 receiving yards. His per-snap product this season has been among the worst in the league for any starting wideout, and a Week 8 road matchup with the Vikings on Thursday isn't likely to make things better.