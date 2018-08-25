Richardson caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Friday's preseason game against Denver.

With Jamison Crowder (groin), Jordan Reed (toe) and Chris Thompson (leg) all held out, Richardson and Vernon Davis accounted for seven targets on Alex Smith's eight pass attempts. Richardson is locked in as a starter with the potential for heavy snap counts, but he'll have a hard time finding more than a handful of targets per game if the Redskins can keep all their key pass-catching threats healthy. The team seems to expect Crowder, Reed and Thompson to all be ready for Week 1 against Seattle.