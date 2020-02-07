Play

Richardson (hamstring) may be cut this offseason, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Entering the third season of a five-year, $40 million contract, Richardson will have $2 million of his $6 million base salary become guaranteed if he's still on the Washington roster on the fifth day of the 2020 league year (March 22). Coming off a pair of injury-plagued seasons, Richardson likely needs to renegotiate his contract to have any shot at sticking around with the new coaching staff in Washington. The 27-year-old finished 2019 on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, making his final appearance Week 12.

