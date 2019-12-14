Play

Richardson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a disappointing end to Richardson's season, as the 27-year-old simply couldn't get on the field after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in Week 11. It'll be interesting to see how the Redskins handle Richardson's contract in the offseason, as the former Seahawk has played in just 17 of a possible 32 game since joining the Redskins two years ago. Cutting Richardson would save the Redskins $2.5 million in cap space next year.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories