Redskins' Paul Richardson Jr.: Moved to injured reserve
Richardson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's a disappointing end to Richardson's season, as the 27-year-old simply couldn't get on the field after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in Week 11. It'll be interesting to see how the Redskins handle Richardson's contract in the offseason, as the former Seahawk has played in just 17 of a possible 32 game since joining the Redskins two years ago. Cutting Richardson would save the Redskins $2.5 million in cap space next year.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Out again with hammy issue•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Won't face Green Bay•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not at practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 injuries: Thielen, Henry, Jacobs
Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the high-profile players carrying some...
-
Week 15 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 15 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...