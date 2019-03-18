Redskins' Paul Richardson: Left atop depth chart
Richardson (shoulder) is one of the leaders of a Washington wideout group that lost Jamison Crowder to the Jets and Maurice Harris to the Patriots in the opening days of free agency, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Redskins haven't signed any replacements, but they still have time to do some discount shopping and likely will look at wide receivers early in the upcoming draft. With Colt McCoy and Case Keenum set to compete for the starting job, there's also a good argument for using one of those early picks on a quarterback. Richardson is more than five months removed from season-ending shoulder surgery, with the estimated timeline (6-to-8 months) putting him on track to be ready for the start of training camp. The team context in Washington may not be ideal for piling up yards and touchdowns, but it at least sets up Richardson as a locked-in starter for the second season of a five-year, $40 million contract. The rest of the team's wideout depth chart is a mixture of washed up (Brian Quick), disappointing (Josh Doctson, Jehu Chesson) and unproven (Trey Quinn, Cam Sims, Robert Davis, Darvin Kidsy, Tre McBride). Richardson is the only one with a recent track record as a competent starter.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Officially on IR•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Facing timetable of 6-to-8 months•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Scheduled for season-ending surgery•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 16 yards•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Week 9•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...