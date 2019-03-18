Richardson (shoulder) is one of the leaders of a Washington wideout group that lost Jamison Crowder to the Jets and Maurice Harris to the Patriots in the opening days of free agency, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins haven't signed any replacements, but they still have time to do some discount shopping and likely will look at wide receivers early in the upcoming draft. With Colt McCoy and Case Keenum set to compete for the starting job, there's also a good argument for using one of those early picks on a quarterback. Richardson is more than five months removed from season-ending shoulder surgery, with the estimated timeline (6-to-8 months) putting him on track to be ready for the start of training camp. The team context in Washington may not be ideal for piling up yards and touchdowns, but it at least sets up Richardson as a locked-in starter for the second season of a five-year, $40 million contract. The rest of the team's wideout depth chart is a mixture of washed up (Brian Quick), disappointing (Josh Doctson, Jehu Chesson) and unproven (Trey Quinn, Cam Sims, Robert Davis, Darvin Kidsy, Tre McBride). Richardson is the only one with a recent track record as a competent starter.