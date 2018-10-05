Richardson (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, per the NFL Communications site.

Despite the benefit of a Week 4 bye, Richardson has kicked off preparation for a Monday night visit to New Orleans with a cap on his practice reps. In the two games that he played through an AC joint sprain, he hauled in five of eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown, so he should be productive, if active, in what should be a high-scoring contest.

