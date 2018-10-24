Redskins' Paul Richardson: Limited in return to practice
Richardson (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Richardson was held out of practice all last week after aggravating a knee injury he'd been playing through since mid-September. His return to the practice field Wednesday suggests he at least has a chance to avoid a second straight absence when the Redskins travel to New York to face the Giants on Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) still isn't practicing.
