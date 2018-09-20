Redskins' Paul Richardson: Limited Thursday
Richardson (shoulder, knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson's availability was called into question last Thursday, when it was revealed he had an AC joint sprain in one of his shoulders. He proceeded to suit up Sunday against the Colts, parlaying 68 (of 74) offensive snaps into four catches for 63 yards on six targets. With the open of Week 3 prep Wednesday, he didn't take the practice field due to the shoulder injury and a previously unknown knee concern. He helped his case to play this weekend with Thursday's limited showing, but the Redskins won't divulge his potential to do so until Friday.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as DNP•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not dealing with new injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Avoids structural damage to knee•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Productive playing through injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Will be game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...