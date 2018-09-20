Richardson (shoulder, knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson's availability was called into question last Thursday, when it was revealed he had an AC joint sprain in one of his shoulders. He proceeded to suit up Sunday against the Colts, parlaying 68 (of 74) offensive snaps into four catches for 63 yards on six targets. With the open of Week 3 prep Wednesday, he didn't take the practice field due to the shoulder injury and a previously unknown knee concern. He helped his case to play this weekend with Thursday's limited showing, but the Redskins won't divulge his potential to do so until Friday.

