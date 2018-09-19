Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as DNP
Richardson (shoulder, knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Richardson was spotted going through position drills, albeit without a helmet. There's also been some confusion regarding a possible new injury, with the practice report now confirming that he's picked up a knee ailment since last week. Richardson played through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts, catching four of six targets for 63 yards. Neither injury seems to be serious, but the combination could put his availability in question ahead of Sunday's home game against the Packers.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not dealing with new injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Avoids structural damage to knee•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Productive playing through injury•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Will be game-time call•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.