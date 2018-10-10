Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Richardson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins merely held a walk-through, but coach Jay Gruden said Richardson and fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) wouldn't have taken part if Wednesday's session included individual and team drills. Richardson's knee injury comes on the heels of weeks tending to a sprained AC joint, so his workload at upcoming practices will be monitored closely to see if he can tough out yet another health issue.
