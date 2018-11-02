Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Richardson is on track to play for a second straight week after managing limited practices Thursday and Friday, but coach Jay Gruden did mention that the wideout may need a procedure to address his lingering shoulder injury after the season. It's a hint that Richardson isn't quite the best version of himself and could be at risk of in-game setbacks all year. On a more optimistic note, he'll take aim at an Atlanta defense that's allowing 306.7 passing yards per game and 9.3 yards per target to wide receivers.