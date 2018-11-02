Redskins' Paul Richardson: Listed as questionable
Richardson (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Richardson is on track to play for a second straight week after managing limited practices Thursday and Friday, but coach Jay Gruden did mention that the wideout may need a procedure to address his lingering shoulder injury after the season. It's a hint that Richardson isn't quite the best version of himself and could be at risk of in-game setbacks all year. On a more optimistic note, he'll take aim at an Atlanta defense that's allowing 306.7 passing yards per game and 9.3 yards per target to wide receivers.
More News
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Practices in limited capacity•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Held to 34 yards•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: Considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Paul Richardson: May be able to return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...