Richardson (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson will have one more opportunity to make his presence felt on the practice field this week, but his inability to participate so far doesn't bode well for active status Sunday at Carolina. Friday's injury report will provide the last word on his potential to suit up.

