Redskins' Paul Richardson: Logs full workout
Richardson (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After upgrading from limited participation Wednesday in the Redskins' first practice session of Week 12, Richardson looks like he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Lions. Since Richardson only missed one game on account of the injury, he should immediately step back into a starting role, thereby leaving fewer snaps to go around for rookie Kelvin Harmon.
