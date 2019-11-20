Play

Richardson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Prior to logging his first absence of the season this past Sunday versus the Jets, Richardson didn't practice at all, so he's making his first noticeable progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He'll attempt to be a full participant by week's end, but in any case his Week 12 status should get some clarity by the release of Friday's practice report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories