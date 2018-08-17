Redskins' Paul Richardson: Makes brief appearance
Richardson caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.
Richardson got the start and logged 10 snaps, with his reception coming on the first play of the game. Signed to a five-year, $40 million contract this offseason, the former Seahawk has a spot in three-wide formations locked down, but he might be the odd man out when Washington keeps two tight ends on the field. It isn't clear if Richardson, Josh Doctson or Jamison Crowder (groin) will typically come off the field in those situations.
