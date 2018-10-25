Coach Jay Gruden said he's "hopeful" Richardson (shoulder/knee) will be able to suit up Sunday against the Giants, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After a week away from the practice field due to shoulder and knee concerns, Richardson was limited at Wednesday's session. Gruden admitted to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post on Thursday that Richardson's knee needs to be monitored the day after a workout to see if there are any ill effects. As a result, Richardson's status likely will remain up in the air until Washington releases its final injury report Friday (at the earliest) or its inactive list Sunday (90 minutes before a 1:00 PM ET kickoff).