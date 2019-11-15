Play

Richardson (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The hamstring injury prevented Richardson from practicing in any fashion this week, essentially ensuring that he would miss his first game of the season. With Richardson on the sideline in Week 11, Trey Quinn, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims should all be in line for enhanced snaps and targets behind top wideout Terry McLaurin.

