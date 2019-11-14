Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice reps Thursday
Richardson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Richardson has yet to step on the field this week due to a hamstring injury. Friday's practice report should give some clarity on his odds to suit up Sunday against the Jets.
