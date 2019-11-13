Play

Richardson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

A part of the 30th-ranked offense, Richardson has surpassed 40 receiving yards just twice and caught four-plus passes on three occasions through the first nine games of the season. With a hamstring injury in tow, his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches. If he's able to suit up Sunday versus the Jets, Richardson will be working with rookie Dwayne Haskins, which is expected to hold for the rest of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories