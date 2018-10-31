Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice Wednesday
Richardson (shoulder/knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
After sitting out Week 7 due to shoulder and knee injuries, Richardson returned to action this past Sunday against the Giants. Despite Jamison Crowder (ankle) missing a third consecutive game, Richardson was third among Redskins wide receivers in offensive snaps (46 of 68) behind Josh Doctson (56) and Maurice Harris (56). Prior to this contest, Richardson managed limited practices, so his absence Wednesday seems to indicate he's less healthy than he was a week ago. His ability (or lack thereof) to practice Thursday and/or Friday will forecast his availability for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.
