Richardson (hamstring) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

After sitting out the team's Week 13 win over the Panthers, Richardson failed to practice at any point Wednesday through Friday. That all but ensures that he'll be sidelined Sunday against the Packers, though confirmation on that front won't arrive until the Redskins release their final injury report of the week later Friday.

