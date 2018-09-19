Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not dealing with new injury
Richardson had an MRI on his shoulder, not his knee, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
A Washington beat reporter accidentally tweeted about an MRI on Richardson's knee, which create the impression that the wideout picked up a new injury in Sunday's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis. Regardless, the image didn't reveal any structural damage beyond the AC joint sprain Richardson played through last week. He appeared to be limited at Wednesday's practice, going through position drills without a helmet while the rest of the Washington wide receivers all had helmets on.
