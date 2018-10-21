Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not playing Week 7
Richardson (shoulder/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
After an evaluation Thursday, the Lions learned that Richardson aggravated a knee injury that he sustained Week 2. Fortunately for the wide receiver, he doesn't have any structural damage, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. On the other hand, Richardson will sit out at least one game, joining fellow wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle) and pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) on the sideline. With that trio out of the lineup, Jordan Reed is the leading candidate to pace the team in targets, while Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris and Vernon Davis are the next best bets.
