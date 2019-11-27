Redskins' Paul Richardson: Not practicing Wednesday
Richardson (hamstring) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson aggravated his hamstring injury during this past Sunday's game against the Lions. The issue had previously caused him to sit out Week 11. Richardson is trending in the wrong direction for Week 13's tilt against the Panthers, and if he were to miss any time rookie Kelvin Harmon would stand to play an increased role on offense.
